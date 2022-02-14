Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local man sent to prison for seeking children on Instagram

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
department of justice DOJ
Posted at 5:11 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 18:14:35-05

A Corpus Christi man is headed to federal prison after he plead guilty to coercing a child into having sex with him through Instagram.

31-year-old Steven Lopez will serve nearly 13 years in federal prison, according to a release by the the U.S. Attorney's Southern District of Texas.

In July 2019, law enforcement officials learned Lopez had sexually abused a minor and eventually arrested him.

At that time, the release states, officials seized his cell phone which revealed that Lopez used social media to target a minor for the purpose of having sex.

"Lopez had also attempted to hide his criminal conduct by deleting certain messages. However, forensic analysis yielded multiple instances of incriminating content," the release states.

Lopez will serve 151 months in prison, and will then serve the rest of his life on supervised release. He will also have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

"In imposing the sentence, the court also heard evidence that Lopez continued to communicate with minors while awaiting further criminal proceedings," the release states. "He must also register as a sex offender and pay restitution to identified victims."

Homeland Security conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education