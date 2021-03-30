Local man seeks dishwashing job after losing one due to pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coronavirus pandemic has left many people with challenges and hardships.

An example of this was shared in a recent post by a woman named Linda Caldera.

Caldera is from Corpus Christi. She was traveling on Horne Road and the Crosstown Expressway when she saw a man sitting on the side of the road, asking for help.

The man wasn't asking for money, but instead a job.

"I see a lot of people on the side of the streets asking for money. He was there not looking up, sitting on his chair like he had some kind of newspaper and looking for work," Caldera said. "He wasn't interested in people giving him money, he was more like wanting to get a job. He was actually looking at this paper or a tablet."

The image, shared by Caldera online, shows the man sitting down reading something and three signs posted next to him.

"Need dishwashing job," said one of the signs. "Experience 1877-2021... Lost job dishwashing to the pandemic. No access to file for unemployment. Thank you," said the other two.

Caldera said she posted the image on her Facebook page hoping that it could get the attention of someone who could help him. She said "there's a lot of people on my page that comment places that are looking for dishwashers."

Caldera said there was a contractor who went to the location and offered the man a job, but the man said he was looking for a dishwashing job. Caldera said she's thinking dishwashing might be all that he knows and is comfortable with.

