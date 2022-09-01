Local library celebrates pure country music

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a packed house at the Ben F. McDonald library Wednesday night as people who love pure country gathered for a memorable, musical event.

It was a night of country music, featuring Carl and Curtis Burrell. They performed musical favorites by Johnny Rodriguez, Freddie Fender, and George Strait as part of the library's free monthly concert series, Platicas Musicales.

The free event also featured the library's La Musica del Sur de Tejas ("The Music of South Texas") photo gallery, with Manuel Ayala's music archives. According to the library, located at 4044 Greenwood Drive, the photo exhibit features people integral in the evolution of Tejano music in South Texas and includes nearly 70 inductees.

Ayala, the coordinator for the monthly Platicas Musicales events, was glad to see so many people turn out for Wednesday's concert.

"We always have a good turnout," Ayala said. "People from all walks of life come to see us here. And we're very happy, we're very happy that people are getting involved with us here at the library."

For more information about their monthly events, you can check out the library at www.cctexas.com/library, or follow the Ben F. McDonald library on Facebook.