Local groups meet to better serve Coastal Bend foster families.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was all about brunch and learning at Bien Merite.

On Wednesday, Agape Ranch met with local child placing agencies to discuss resources and ways they can better support foster families and children in the Coastal Bend.

Agape Ranch is a local nonprofit that's been helping families since 2014 through various programs.

"Support makes all the difference for foster families," said Jessica Blakeslee, the program coordinator. "So, being able to collaborate with one another and share resources and share experiences, really just provides better opportunities for our kids to be supported."

Organizers hope to make this an annual event to better serve the community.

