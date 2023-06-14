Local groups helping senior community amid summer heat increase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people continue to try and beat the heat, many people are vulnerable to the high temperatures. That including the senior community, who are more susceptible to the deadly weather and many of them may not have air-conditioned homes.

That is why several groups and organizations are stepping up to provide more than just check-ins. They’re offering a sense of care, hope and security.

Meals on Wheels, a nationwide program, delivers more than 600 meals daily to senior community members, but that’s not it.

“Aside from the obvious nutritious meal they receive on a daily basis," Lisa Oliver, superintendent of Parks and Recreation with the City of Corpus Christi said. "It’s also an opportunity for our meal delivery drivers to conduct a daily welfare check, which is vital. A majority of our clients actually do live alone, so this is the one interaction that they will have with another individual.”

KRIS 6 was able to go around with the meals on wheels delivery driver as they handed out packaged meals and made sure the seniors remain safe, especially even now.

“It’s a sense of reassurance for not only the clients that are on the program, but also for family members that live away from the city," Oliver said.

With programs like this, there are others who are also making sure the senior community is taken care of. Del Cielo Home Health and Hospice not only helps with hospice nursing, they’re also hosting a fan donation.

“We feel that our responsibility doesn’t necessarily stop at what we’re basically told by the government to do," Andres Elizondo III, administrator with Del Cielo Home Health and Hospice said.

The donations started about three years ago and have been rolling in every summer since.

"It means a lot to them. To you and I, it may not be a big deal, but to them it’s a world of a difference, just having a fan to blow air and keep things moving in their home to keep them a little bit cooler," Linda Penn, volunteer coordinator with Del Cielo Home Health and Hospice said.

They just started with this year’s donations, so have not collected a lot but the need is vital. To help or donate, click the shopping registry linkfrom Del Cielo or you can contact theiroffices for more information.

With the summer only beginning, the same rules apply to our seniors when protecting themselves from the heat:



Avoid being outside during the peak hours

Drink lots of water

Wear sunscreen

Be sure to wear something on your head for shade

