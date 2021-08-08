Local group's donation used to help mentor at-risk youth in the area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big donation was made on Sunday for a local non-profit that helps at-risk youth.

During the general membership meeting of the Fleet Reserve Association #94, they presented a check to the Hammons Education and Employment Leadership Program or H.E.L.P. The program mentors at-risk kids at the Juvenile Justice Department, and helps them learn more about jobs they could be good at.

"The kids we work with are the folks that probably would never ever get a chance to go behind those bright lights at refinery row, and see the great jobs behind them. We try to get kids excited about the great great opportunities they have right here in Corpus Christi," said Dr. Ridge Hammons with H.E.L.P.

This is the tenth year the Fleet Reserve Association here in Corpus Christi has provided funding to H.E.L.P.

So far, their donations have assisted in taking 5,000 youth on visits to various work sites in the area.