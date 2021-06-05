Watch
Local girl uses plastic found on beaches to bring awareness; wins Texas State Aquarium art contest

Posted at 5:39 PM, Jun 05, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Advocacy can start at a young age, and this young lady embodies just that.

Juliana from Rose Shaw Elementary was the winner of the Texas State Aquarium's 'Plastic-free Sea Art Contest'.
The month long competition had kids picking up plastic and other recyclables from area beaches as and turning it into art as a way to show the impact on the Gulf coast and marine life.

Juliana tells us it took her about two days to create her art from these items. She says she hopes it reminds people to protect our beaches.

She won four tickets to the aquarium, a prize from the gift shop, and her art will be on display at the aquarium until September Reliant also gave $2,000 to her school. Congratulations Juliana!

