Local firefighters battle brush fire after home catches fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out after a home caught fire.

Nueces County Precinct 5 Deputy Constables responded to a large structure fire in the 5900 block of County Road 73 Wednesday afternoon.

According to firefighters, the surrounding brush, including some vegetation across the street, also was ignited.

Neighbors near the fire were evacuated while the Annaville Fire Department continued to contain the fire.

Constables said to please avoid the area while fire crews work to contain and put out the blaze.