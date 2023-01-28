Local environmentalist creates sleeping bags for the homeless

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jessica Palitza is using her skills to create change, one stitch at a time by making sleeping bags out of recycled billboards.

“I was thinking what a nonprofit can do with their billboards to keep the vinyl out of the landfill,” Palitza said.

She starts by cutting it into pieces.

“Out of 1 billboard, I’m able to make 4 sleeping bags," Palitza said.

"Initially I cut them into 7 by 7 squares. I add a lining material. It’s nice and soft and easily cleanable like coat lining.”

Palitza said this project is a way for her to make a positive impact not only for the planet but for the homeless community.

“In the face of climate change and increased weather events, the homeless population is the one on the front lines of freezes, heat waves, and hurricanes. They don’t have shelter or as many resources as we do,” Palitza said.

Monica Stallion, a homeless woman, hasn’t had a steady place to call home for the last few years, she tells us it’s a hard situation to find yourself out of.

“A lot of people are out here trying to survive. I was one of them trying to survive,” said Stallion. “It’s not easy to get an apartment and get the deposit money. It’s cold.”

While Palitza's sleeping bags are limited, she wants to continue her work so she can help people like Stallion stay warm.

“This is just one small step. We need more people to chime in with their solutions to chip away at the problem,” Palitza said.

If you would like to help Palitza in her efforts she is in need of experienced sewers or reach her at jessicapalitza@yahoo.com.