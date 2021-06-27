Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local doctor looking for lizards

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:12 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 23:12:30-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Listen up kids, if you want to make a few bucks this summer, starting hunting for lizards.

Dr. Mario Martinez posted a message on Facebook offering a $5.00 bounty for each lizard.

The doctor sent us this video of one little boy who brought him a gecko.

Dr. Martinez uses lizards to control the roach population on his property but the February freeze wiped out the lizards he had.

Dr. Martinez says kids should only bring him indigenous species of lizards, pretty much the kind you find around your home.

Kids can drop off their lizards at dr. Martinez's office at 3839 Saratoga, that's near Weber Road.

And he says, please...No iguanas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education