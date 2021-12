The annual free cab-ride program put on by Andrews Distributing returns this year.

The free rides will only be offered from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 3 a.m. New Year’s Day.

To get a free cab ride, call or text (361) 299-9999.

The cabs will only take you home.

This service is only available in the Corpus Christi area, which includes Robstown, Flour Bluff, Padre Island, and Five Points.