Local cooling centers available Thursday

KRIS file photo
Nueces County cooling center
Posted at 12:26 PM, Sep 02, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has announced cooling centers will be open to the public Thursday, due to extreme heat conditions.

Some of the hours have been extended.

Senior Centers

Name Address PhoneHours
Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham 361-826-23309:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Broadmoor Senior Center 1651 Tarlton 361-826-313910:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Garden Senior Center5325 Greely361-826-23458:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.
Lindale Senior Center3135 Swantner361-826-23408:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Northwest Senior Center9725 Up River Road361-826-232110:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Oveal Williams1414 Martin Luther King361-826-230610:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Zavala Activity Center510 Osage361-826-30997:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Public Libraries

Name Address PhoneHours
La Retama Central Library805 Comanche361-826-705510:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Ben F. McDonald Public Library4044 Greenwood361-826-705510:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Janet F. Harte Public Library2629 Waldron 361-826-705510:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Owen R. Hopkins Public Library3202 McKinzie 361-826-70559:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the cooling centers visit the city website of call 361-826-CITY (2489).

The city reminds residents to adhere to the Texas Department of State Health Services' advise when it comes to staying safe in the heat:

  • Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.
  • Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar.
  • Plan strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it’s cooler.
  • Take frequent breaks when working outside.
  • Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms begin to emerge, move to a cooler location, rest a few minutes and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve and tell someone to observe you.
  • Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others who may need help.
