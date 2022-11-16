Local comedian dies after contracting RSV

CORPUS CHRISTI — As hospitals see a massive rise in RSV cases, mostly in children, doctors said the virus is can very deadly for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

Unfortunately, an Odem man, well known in the comedy community, died on November 11 at a San Antonio hospital after contracting RSV.

Friends and family said Adan Serda, 29, was a star on the rise.

“He was going to be our next comedian star for Corpus Christi,” his father in law, Peter Garcia, said.

Garcia said Serda was diagnosed more than a decade ago and was in remission.

He decided to live life to the fullest.

“He’s always been a jokester and that’s why I didn’t take him seriously,” Garcia said.

Serda decided to pursue his passion of making people laugh.

“He was such a big item here,” Brandon Gonzalez, the owner of Mesquite Street Pizza said. “You know people always looked forward to him.”

Serda started standup at open mics at Mesquite Street downtown.

“He was a hit right off the bat like I said and we started booking shows everywhere,” Garcia said. “In Robstown, in Austin, in San Antonio, the valley.”

Garcia said Serda liked to take new comedians under his wing and also performed for a lot of benefits helping different members of the community at no charge.

Garcia said in March of 2022 Serda went in for a job interview.

“He went for a physical and they discovered a cancer had returned so, but this time it came back aggressively,” Garcia said.

Serda had to stay in San Antonio while receiving chemo.

“He couldn’t be in contact with anybody because of course his immune system,” Garcia said.

His condition took a turn for the worse in October.

“You could tell he was putting up a fight,” Garcia said. “And of course a few weeks ago he did come down with RSV and other respiratory issues.”

“RSV goes from a common cold to potentially not everybody potentially given branchiates and pneumonia,,” Doctor Jaime Fergie, an infectious diseases expert said.

Dr. Fergie said it’s usually the elderly or babies who are infected easily.

“The other thing that can put you a high risk of having a severe infection is not having a defense. Is not having immunity,” Fergie said.

Because of cancer and treatments, Serda was at a high risk

“He’s always been there for my daughter and my granddaughter,” Garcia said.

“When you know somebody won’t be coming back. Its really hard,” Garcia said. “We’re gonna miss him.”

He left behind a wife and 6 year old daughter.

Because of his pre-existing condition, Serda was unable to get insurance.

His family and friends are holding several fundraisers for him over the weekend.

A barbecue fundraiser will be held at Courtesy Barber Studio at 4040 IH-69E N, unit G, in Calallen on Friday, November 18 from 11:30 a.m. until they sell out.

At the same time as the one in Calallen, Ace Nutrition at 206 W. Humphries in Odem will host a barbecue fundraiser too.

Plates will include a brisket sandwich, chips and a drink for $10.

His graduating class of Odem High School will host a car and truck show on Sunday November 20th at 1660 South Padre Island Drive.

Set up will be from 9 a.m. to noon and the show is from noon to 4 p.m. There will also be a burger sale. All proceeds from the show and burgers will go towards Serda’s funeral expenses.

There is also a Go Fund Me page.

