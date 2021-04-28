Watch
Local church throws pizza party for still-displaced Cimmaron residents

Trevier Gonzalez
Posted at 6:43 PM, Apr 28, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was in late February when management at Cimarron Estates Senior Apartments began asking residents to leave their apartments due to a lack of power and water from a brutal winter storm.

Since then, many Cimarron residents have since been staying at the TownePlace Suites along South Padre Island Drive.

But as residents are now getting the green light to move back into the facility in phases as early as Thursday, a local church is working to make things a little better.

On Wednesday, members from St. Mark's Episcopal threw a pizza party for the seniors to lift their spirits.

