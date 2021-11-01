Local church pumpkin patch vandalized

ALICE, Texas — Alice police are looking for a few tricksters who left a popular pumpkin patch in tatters Sunday morning.

Vandals destroyed pumpkins and knocked over displays at the Cornerstone Baptist Church Pumpkin Patch in Alice, Texas.

Church representatives say the vandals destroyed about 40 pumpkins and that they had about 200 left. The church posted pictures of the damage on Facebook Sunday morning.

A few hours later, the patch was back to normal as church members spent the morning cleaning up.

Even though the pumpkin patch is closed on Sundays, they invited everyone out to take pictures at the patch anyways.

