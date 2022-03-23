Local chapter of NAACP holds in-person meeting again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a packed house Tuesday at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi as the local chapter of the NAACP held their first in-person general meeting in over two years. The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the organization to go virtual with their meetings.

The president of the local NAACP chapter, Jeremy Coleman, told us in-person meetings really do make a difference.

"It's different when you are on virtual. You hear everyone. You can see everyone. But when you are in-person you get the feeling of how everyone really feels about issues they are dealing with in the community."

Coleman went on to tell us that for his members ,"this is a great opportunity for them. Some of them have really never seen me in the flesh."

Among the topics the group discussed at their first in-person meeting: setting up a youth and college chapter, and voting rights.