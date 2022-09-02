Local businesses prepare for Labor Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to GasBuddy, fuel prices ahead of Labor Day weekend are expected to be the lowest since March 3.

Tourists tell KZTV they are taking full advantage of these prices.

"Yeah, it's a total difference and now it got a little bit better, but it’s still neck and neck,” said David Terstridge.

Terstridge is visiting the beach with his mom and dad.

They drove 7 hours from Midland just in time to catch a wave before summer ends.

"We got a day off from work, so it’s just an excuse to come down here,” he said.

The Terstridge famil arrived in Corpus Christi earlier Friday, and wasted no time making their way to the beach.

"We’ll hang out at the beach, drink a little beer, have some fun," he said. "See if there's good seafood around here."

Over on The Island, Salty Dolphin Tiki Bar expects to see a big crowd this holiday weekend.

Miranda Cabrera said so far, this summer, half of her guests come from out of town.

"It’s been pretty much 50-50,” she said. “Getting to know the locals and the people who come in for the summer and just go."

Labor Day weekend is the bar's last chance to bring in tourists for the summer, so they're doing what they can to attract customers.

"We've discounted our gulf cart prices and then we're starting to have live music every weekend especially live music."

Saying goodbye to hot days and clear skies, Cabrera and the rest of the staff at Salty Dolphin Tiki Bar have a plan to keep business going during the winter months.

"We have heaters and stuff for when it gets cold, and we put in the windows and close the doors,” she said.

Salty Dolphin Tiki Bar staff said they can keep their doors open year-round because of their regular customers and winter Texans.

Visit Corpus Christi also has a list of activities to do during the cooler months.

