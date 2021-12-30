Local building supply store stocked in case of freeze

The Coastal Bend is expecting a strong cold front this weekend, prompting some to making sure they're prepared in case there is a freeze.

The assistant manager of the McCoy’s Building Supply Jonathan Enriquez said a few people have been in to buy faucet covers, and pipe-insulation wrap and foam to protect their pipes, but he said his store is still well stocked in case of severe winter weather because of last February's big freeze.

“We put in a bunch of orders, but nothing came in quickly, because of everything that was freezing all to begin with,” he said. “So it wasn't until a couple months after that we got in a ton of shipment of stuff, so we have a lot of that overflow now. So, technically, we will be prepared if anyone needs to come and get anything they need.”

Enriquez said the store is stocked on space heaters, generators, and plumbing supplies.