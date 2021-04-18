Local brewing company hosts 'Sips for Sealife' benefiting Texas Sealife Center

After more than a year, Lorelei Brewing Company invited people out to the 4th annual Sips for Sealife benefiting the Texas Sealife Center.

Local vendors, artists, and of course the local brewery were in attendance for one of the biggest fundraisers for the center.

"For us, it's a no brainer to want to lend support where we can, and if we can have an event like this and raise money," said Eric Jolly with the Lorelei Beer Experience.

"It's really important to support local, local businesses, local non-profits. That to me is one of the most beautiful things about this event," said Jamie McWilliams, a volunteer at Texas Sealife.

If you missed out on the event, you can donate directly to the Texas Sealife Center HERE.