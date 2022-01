CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lazy Beach Brewery is helping out the sea turtles by collecting items to help the Amos Rehabilitation Keep and the UT Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas.

The A.R.K. is in need of flat sheets, towels, detergent, bleach, dishwashing liquid, ziplock bags, aluminum foil, dip nets, pool noodles and boogie boards.

If you'd like to help, you can drop off donations at the A.R.K., located at 750 Channel View Drive in Port Aransas.