Local baker is donating 50% of cookie sales to help Kerrville Pets Alive's rescue efforts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A week after the devastating Central Texas flood, a local baker is using her talents to help reunite families with their pets.

Alicia Taylor, owner of September Moon Bakery, is donating 50% of her cookie box sales for the rest of the month to Kerrville Pets Alive, a nonprofit organization helping flood victims find their lost animals.

"Pets are family, they're just as important to me as my kids are. I'm sure other pet owners feel the same way, and I can't imagine being separated from kids in that instance," Taylor said.

The nonprofit maintains a database showcasing lost and found animals. So far, it has over 125 pets in the system. While some have been reunited with their owners, sadly 30 have been found deceased.

Karen Guerriero, president of Kerrville Pets Alive, says more animals are still being discovered.

"Pets have been scared, stressed, and they're weak, and so they're just starting to appear even all this time after the flood," Guerriero said.

Guerriero appreciates September Moon Bakery's initiative and hopes others will contribute monetary donations to support their efforts.

"Pets are so important in our community, in every community actually, and they're expensive to take care of, and if it's the only thing you have, you know, we want to be able to support you," Guerriero said.

