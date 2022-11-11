LIST: Veterans Day food deals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Day is on Nov. 11, and plenty of national and local restaurants are showing their appreciation for those who served the U.S. by offering discounted, or free food.

Here's a list of some of the places, and the their deals (subject to availability):

Starbucks is offering all veterans, active-duty military members, and their spouses a free tall (12 ounce) coffee.



7-11 stores are offering a free quarter pound hotdog, which they can order online or in-store.

A special menu will be available at Applebee's, where veterans can choose one meal to eat for free. The choices include a classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders, double crunch shrimp, 6 ounce top sirloin and more.

BJ's Restaurant and brewhouse is also offering a free entrée off a special menu, and includes a free Dr. Pepper on the side.

Also in the mix with a menu of free entree's is Chili's

Feeling 10 boneless wings and fries? Buffalo Wild Wings has the deal ready for dine-in.

Denny's is offering a complimentary Grand Slam for active military, non-active and retired military personnel.

Other offers and deals can be found by clicking here.

