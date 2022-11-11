Watch Now
LIST: Veterans Day food deals

There are various events happening throughout the Coastal Bend this Veterans Day weekend in honor of our active military and veterans. Take a look at the list below.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Nov 11, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Day is on Nov. 11, and plenty of national and local restaurants are showing their appreciation for those who served the U.S. by offering discounted, or free food.

Here's a list of some of the places, and the their deals (subject to availability):

  • Starbucks is offering all veterans, active-duty military members, and their spouses a free tall (12 ounce) coffee.
  • 7-11 stores are offering a free quarter pound hotdog, which they can order online or in-store.
  • A special menu will be available at Applebee's, where veterans can choose one meal to eat for free. The choices include a classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders, double crunch shrimp, 6 ounce top sirloin and more.
  • Also in the mix with a menu of free entree's is Chili's
  • Denny's is offering a complimentary Grand Slam for active military, non-active and retired military personnel.

Other offers and deals can be found by clicking here.

