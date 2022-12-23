LIST: Coastal Bend warming centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here's a list of warming centers in the Coastal Bend area that will be open to the public during the upcoming frigid weather.
*Open Friday (Dec. 23) from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Oveal Williams Senior Center
Address: 1414 Martin Luther King Dr.
Phone: 361-826-2305
- Northwest Senior Center
Address: 9725 Up River Rd.
Phone: 361-826-2320
- Zavala Senior Center
Address: 515 Osage St.
Phone: 361-826-3099
- Greenwood Senior Center
Address: 4040 Greenwood Dr.
Phone: 361-826-1368
- Broadmoor Senior Center
Address: 1651 Tarlton St.
Phone: 361-826-3138
- Anita & W.T. Neyland Library
Address: 1230 Carmel Pkwy
Phone: 361-826-2370
- Janet F. Harte Library
Address: 2629 Waldron
Phone: 361-826-2310
*Open Friday and Saturday (Dec. 22 & 23) from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
Address: 654 Graham Rd
Phone: 361-826-2330
- Garden Senior Center
Address: 5325 Greely Dr.
Phone: 361-826-2345
- Lindale Senior Center
Address: 3135 Swantner Dr
Phone: 361-826-2340
- Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library
Address: 5930 Brockhampton Dr
Phone: 361-826-2360
- Owen R. Hopkins Library
Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd
Phone: 361-826-2350
- La Retama Library
Address: 805 Comanche St
Phone: 361-826-7055
- Ben F. McDonald Library
Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr
Phone: 361-826-2356
According to city officials, warming centers in Corpus Christi are not a place to sleep or eat, no pets are permitted, and no food will be provided.
*Open Thursday (Dec.22) at 6:00 p.m. and remain open until Sunday (Dec. 25) at 9:00 a.m.
- RMB Fairgrounds
Address: 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd., Robstown, TX 78380
Nueces County and the city of Robstown will open a warming center at RMB Fairgrounds during the cold weather. The warming center will open on Thursday, December 22, at 6:00 p.m. and remain open through 9:00 a.m. Sunday, December 25. Family pets are allowed, but owners must provide their food. Exotic pets will not be allowed at this warming center.
*Open Thursday (Dec. 22) from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. and reopens Friday night (Dec. 23) from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.
- Merchant's Building at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds
Address: 3001 South Johnson St., Alice, Texas 78332
A warming center will be open to the public in Alice at the Merchant's Building at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday and reopen Friday night from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. No pets will be allowed inside, and food will not be provided.