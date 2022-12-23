LIST: Coastal Bend warming centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here's a list of warming centers in the Coastal Bend area that will be open to the public during the upcoming frigid weather.

CORPUS CHRISTI

*Open Friday (Dec. 23) from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Oveal Williams Senior Center

Address: 1414 Martin Luther King Dr.

Phone: 361-826-2305

Address: 9725 Up River Rd.

Phone: 361-826-2320

Address: 515 Osage St.

Phone: 361-826-3099

Address: 4040 Greenwood Dr.

Phone: 361-826-1368

Address: 1651 Tarlton St.

Phone: 361-826-3138

Address: 1230 Carmel Pkwy

Phone: 361-826-2370

Address: 2629 Waldron

Phone: 361-826-2310

*Open Friday and Saturday (Dec. 22 & 23) from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

Address: 654 Graham Rd

Phone: 361-826-2330

Address: 5325 Greely Dr.

Phone: 361-826-2345

Address: 3135 Swantner Dr

Phone: 361-826-2340

Address: 5930 Brockhampton Dr

Phone: 361-826-2360

Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd

Phone: 361-826-2350

Address: 805 Comanche St

Phone: 361-826-7055

Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr

Phone: 361-826-2356

According to city officials, warming centers in Corpus Christi are not a place to sleep or eat, no pets are permitted, and no food will be provided.

ROBSTOWN

*Open Thursday (Dec.22) at 6:00 p.m. and remain open until Sunday (Dec. 25) at 9:00 a.m.

RMB Fairgrounds

Address: 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd., Robstown, TX 78380

Nueces County and the city of Robstown will open a warming center at RMB Fairgrounds during the cold weather. The warming center will open on Thursday, December 22, at 6:00 p.m. and remain open through 9:00 a.m. Sunday, December 25. Family pets are allowed, but owners must provide their food. Exotic pets will not be allowed at this warming center.

ALICE

*Open Thursday (Dec. 22) from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. and reopens Friday night (Dec. 23) from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Merchant's Building at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds

Address: 3001 South Johnson St., Alice, Texas 78332

A warming center will be open to the public in Alice at the Merchant's Building at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday and reopen Friday night from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. No pets will be allowed inside, and food will not be provided.