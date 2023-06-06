Lightning strikes cause heavy damage to homes in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Two homes in two different towns in the Coastal Bend area were heavily damaged by lighting strikes on Monday morning.

A Rockport family that was moving into their new home is now dealing with the heavy damage caused by the unexpected lightning strike.

The home on Baywatch Drive was hit by lightning just before 6 a.m. monday morning. According to officials, there wasn't much fire damage, but the lightning blew out the structure's electrical system. The energy from the lightning traveled through the electrical wiring and blew out every single outlet. The owner and his wife were inside the home, but they were not hurt.

"The family is lucky that their house is not totally destroyed. It can be repaired, thankfully. I spoke to the homeowner this morning, and he already has insurance on the way, and they are going to try to get it fixed fairly quickly," Chief Aaron Guerrero of Rockport Volunteer Fire Department said.

The Guerrero said the insulation inside the home is what kept it from catching fire. Unfortunately, the damage to the electrical system has left the home unlivable until repaired.

The Fire chief added that many fires occure due to lightening in the area but that most of them only get water and smoke damages.

Another lighting strike has left a Southside family without a home today after their home on the 6000 of Killarney Drive, near Weber and Holly Road, was struck by lightning this morning as well.

Neighbors saw the lightning strike, and then they called 9-1-1 when they saw smoke coming from the house. Fire crews discovered the lightning had started a fire in the attic.

Firefighters quickly got the fire out; however, there was a lot of smoke and water damage to the interior of the home. Luckily the family that lives there was not home when the fire ignited.

Digital Content Producer/ Multimedia journalist Naidy Escobar contributed to this story.