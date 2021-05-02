Lightning strike lights attic on fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lightning is being blamed for a house fire on Stampede Dr. near Yortown on Saturday morning.

The fire started around 11:00 a.m. Corpus Christi firefighters arrived quickly to the scene and found where the lightning struck the home before it was able to spread too far.

"Damage to the roof, the fire was in the attic which is one of the worst places to have it because it's unimpeded, but the crews they made a really fast knockdown on it, they were able to get control. We had to open up the hole in the top a little bit just to make sure the fire didn't spread laterally," said CCFD battalion chief Robin McGill.

The family will have to find lodging for the next few days due to the damage to the roof, and water damage caused by fire crews putting out the flames.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.