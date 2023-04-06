Lightning strike damages driveway and vehicles at Rockport family's home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crystal and Robert Schoen says they were home in their living room Wednesday night when the storm hit.

Throughout the night, the couple says they heard thunder but nothing serious until later that evening. That's when the storm got louder. They described it as a truck crashing outside their home.

"It seems like there were multiple big booms. It was so loud it startled us," said Robert, "My son ran out and said, 'Did yall hear that?' The house was shaking."

The Schoen family says they went outside and noticed the damage to their garage. Robert says his truck was smoking in the driveway. Crystal says she ran to get the keys to their other vehicle in hopes to move it, but when she tried starting both trucks, neither would start.

"That's when we called the Fulton Fire Department. They were here in just a few minutes. I have to give my hats off to them. They responded really quick," said Robert.

After the fire department examined the the two vehicles, they confirmed that lightning struck the Schoen family's property.

"When we were in the house, it felt like the windows were going to cave in. It shook the house and I know for a fact the lightning struck a couple times. It lit up the house. You could see through the windows." said Crystal, "It was pretty scary but we are very, very lucky that cars can be replaced, things can be fixed. It could have been a lot worse."

The lighting struck the side of one vehicle, leaving a bullet sized hole. The other was struck on the top sun roof, completely shattering it to pieces.

But the damage to the two vehicles is not the only impact. The family's driveway was also hit. As a result, the lightning left several holes and craters with loose debris along their home.

Thankfully, the Schoen family was not harmed. They tell KRIS 6 News they have contacted their insurance company and are in the process of getting their vehicles replaced.