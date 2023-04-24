Lightning strike causes Durango Resources to lose oil tanks to explosion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A oil company suffered a major loss on Sunday after a lightning bolt struck an oil tank and caused a massive explosion at 9:05 a.m. on County Road 70, just outside Agua Dulce.

According to Agua Dulce City Marshal Jose Martinez, the lightning strike hit a oil tank, causing it, along with four other oil tanks and a storage trailer, to go up in flames. The tanks are owned by Durango Resources.

The owner, Jeff Swanson, said it’s a total loss and one of the tanks alone cost $1 million.

