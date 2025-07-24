Law enforcement wins rib eating contest fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement officers took home the win at the annual rib eating contest held at Texas Roadhouse today, beating teams from local media and firefighters.

I participated in the competition for Team Media, sinking my teeth into the challenge, but unfortunately we couldn't claim victory this year.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Texas Special Olympics, bringing community members together for a good cause.

"We will have law enforcement here helping with serving, and refilling your drinks, and cleaning your tables," said Fanninn Feldmann, Managing Partner at Texas Roadhouse Corpus Christi.

The restaurant is also hosting their Tip A Cop fundraiser tonight until 8 p.m., offering another opportunity for the community to support Texas Special Olympics.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

