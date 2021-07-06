Last day to apply for Corpus Christi board appointments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is accepting applications for members of boards, commissions, and committees.

"Boards, commissions, and committees help keep our City government dynamic, responsive and accountable," says the city website. "The City could not function without the outstanding advice, expertise and time provided by the civic volunteers who serve on these boards."

Currently, there are three boards with open applications.

Airport Zoning Commission

"The Airport Board advises the City Council concerning matters relating to the aviation interests of the City of Corpus Christi and the operation of the Corpus Christi International Airport facilities for the promotion of those interests," says the job description.

Building Standards Board

"The Animal Care Advisory Committee advises the City Council and City Manager on all aspects of animal control including fees, staffing, ordinances, procedures and policies and facilities," says the job description. "The jurisdiction and actions of the Committee shall be advisory only."

Planning Commission

"The Arts & Cultural Commission recommends the use, location, lease or purchase of works of art to be considered a part of the beautification or cultural development of the City; to advise owners of private property in relation to beautification of their properties; to prepare specifications for the maintenance of works of art and to inspect such work for the guidance of the City departments concerned; to advise with respect to the design of buildings, bridges or other structures on city property if submitted to the Commission; to study and evaluate the activities in and the uses made of the Bayfront Arts & Science Park, and to plan the Park's development for future activities and uses," says the job description.

Interested applicants can apply here. Applications must be on file in the Office of the City Secretary no later than the 14th calendar day before the date appointments are considered by City Council.

Questions can be directed to Norma Duran at (361) 826-3105 or via e-mail at NormaD2@cctexas.com.