Larry Moore sentenced to life in prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man sentenced for murdering two women in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Larry Moore, 43, was found guilty on two counts of murder last week.

He received two life sentences for those charges.

Moore also was given two 50-year sentences for two counts of attempted capital murder.

Those came for trying to shoot two police officers who responded to the scene of the double murder.

In March 2019, 32-year-old Priscilla Davila and 37-year-old Sonya Quintanilla-Trejo were found dead inside an apartment on Antelope.

