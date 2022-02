A large grass fire was reported between the Bluntzer and Calallen areas on Monday.

Annaville fire crews said burning trash in a barrel is to blame for this large grass fire.

It started as a small grass fire, but the low humidity and dry grass in the area quickly fed the flames.

Fortunately, it was able to be put out before it did any serious damage.

Nueces County is currently under a burn ban, but burning trash is illegal all the time.