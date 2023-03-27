Watch Now
Laredo resident killed in fatal two vehicle crash in Duval County

Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 27, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A two-vehicle crash occurred in Duval County on Monday, March 26, at 6:11 a.m., according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said that a Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling westbound on State Highway 44 when it failed to stay in a single lane and veered into the eastbound travel lane. The Volvo 18-wheeler then hit a Ford F-150 head-on as it was traveling eastbound on State Highway 44.

The driver of the Ford F-150, 25-year-old Neftaly Soto of Lardeo, died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

DPS troopers are still investigating at this time.

