Lane closures on Port Ave between Agnes and Lipan expected to last 60 days

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A contractor for the City of Corpus Christi began repairing a wastewater line along Port Avenue and constructing a new manhole on Comanche Street on Monday, September 18.

"The contractor will run a temporary bypass along Port Avenue and Comanche Street to make the repairs," said city officials.

Northbound and southbound lanes on Port Avenue are reduced to one lane in each direction between Agnes Street and Lipan Street.

"A temporary intersection closure along the east side of Port Avenue and Comanche Street will be implemented to accommodate the temporary bypass. Detours will be in place for the intersection closure," added city officials.

Detour signs will be in place to guide traffic around the temporary closure, with construction expected to last 60 days.

