Lab Corp confirms COVID-19 testing site on Kostoryz not run by them

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have received new information regarding a possible bogus COVID-19 testing site on the 4600 block of Kostoryz in Corpus Christi.

Action 10 News first reported the story on Wednesday, where a viewer told our Andy Liscano that she had taken her son to the site to be tested on January 7. At the site, a simple saliva sample was taken.

The boy's mother told us that workers there told her they were with Lab Corp, and results would be available in three to four days. However, the woman told us she's still waiting for those test results.

We contacted Lab Corp to confirm they operated this particular testing site. On Thursday, Lab Corp responded via email, saying that Lab Corp is not running this testing site, and further, all Lab Corp sites are clearly marked and professional. Technicians wear personal protective equipment.

The woman told us the people who took her son's saliva sample were not wearing masks.

The woman's son subsequently tested negative at a different site, but she's worried what could happen with the personal information she shared with workers at the site on January 7.

Lab Corp is asking anyone with any information about this site to contact Action 10 News through our Troubleshooters line at 361-885-0100.