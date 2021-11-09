La Palmera Mall welcoming St. Nick Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas is just around the corner, which means Santa Claus is comin' to town!

La Palmera Mall is kicking off the holiday shopping season with its annual party to welcome Santa Claus. Santa's Rockin' Block Party, presented by Apollo Towing, is happening starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Family-friendly indoor activities like face painting and arts and crafts will be available on the upper level, and adults age 21 and older can enjoy live music and beer samples in the food court. Guests can also stop by Center Court for annual Visits with Santa.

Starting at 7 p.m., you can head outdoors and see live reindeer, a snow zone, petting zoo, magicians and more, according to La Palmera Mall. All block party activities will end at 9 p.m.

"La Palmera is proud to host Santa’s annual arrival in Corpus Christi and love how it has become such a beloved community event here in the Coastal Bend,” Amanda Sanchez, La Palmera Mall general manager said. “Each year we try to create something unique and fun for guests of all ages and we’re looking forward to hosting this year’s block party event.”

You can sign up to take photos with Santa all the way up to Christmas Eve.

Visits with Santa will be available by reservation or walk-up during mall hours, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $27.95 with other items available for purchase.

For more information on Santa’s Rockin’ Block Party, you can click here.