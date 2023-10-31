KZTV programming announcement

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Hi Action 10 News viewers!

You may have noticed a difference in the newscasts on KZTV. On Monday, KRIS communications began simulcasting the KRIS 6 newscasts at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The 6:30 KZTV newscast is a replay of the KRIS 6:00 p.m.

This is a temporary shift as we work to build a better product for you in the near future. The content you’re accustomed to from KZTV will not change. Andy Liscano will continue to deliver your local news, as well as Kitchen Cops and Troubleshooters reports.

We’re confident the changes we’re making will improve the local news you already depend on, and we’re excited to share those changes with you soon.

