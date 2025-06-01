CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of people gathered at Bo Korean BBQ off SPID this weekend for the restaurant's first Korean Festival, offering a taste of Asian culture in the Coastal Bend.

The event featured a variety of food options including bulgogi tacos and sushi, alongside booths showcasing animals, clothing, and music celebrating Korean culture.

The festivities at the restaurant continued until 4 p.m.

Korean festival brings Asian culture and food to Corpus Christi's Southside

