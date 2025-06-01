Watch Now
Korean festival brings Asian culture and food to Corpus Christi's Southside

Hundreds of neighbors came together to celebrate Korean culture at Bo BBQ in Corpus Christi. The event featured different foods, music, and booths with animals and clothing.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of people gathered at Bo Korean BBQ off SPID this weekend for the restaurant's first Korean Festival, offering a taste of Asian culture in the Coastal Bend.

The event featured a variety of food options including bulgogi tacos and sushi, alongside booths showcasing animals, clothing, and music celebrating Korean culture.

The festivities at the restaurant continued until 4 p.m.

