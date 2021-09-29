Kingsville police investigate fatal crash

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville police department is investigating a fatal crash.

It happened Tuesday afternoon along US-77 and E. Corral Avenue.

Kingsville police said a pickup truck pulling a trailer was traveling northbound and the trailer became unhitched.

The trailer crossed the median and struck a Ford F-150 which was traveling southbound.

The Ford then struck a guard barrier, flipped and rolled, ejecting the driver. The male, identified as 46-year Jonathan Limas of Weslaco, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the pickup truck originally pulling the trailer stopped at the scene of the crash and continued traveling northbound on US-77.

Police said if anyone has information on the whereabouts of the grey dually pickup or the driver of that vehicle, or if you can identify this trailer:

Kingsville Police Department Photo: Picture of a trailer that became unhitched causing a fatal crash.

call Kingsville Police Department at 361-592-4311 or Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-INFO (4636) or online at www.P3tips.com.

