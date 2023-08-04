Kingsville PD Chief announces retirement amid city investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Police Chief Ricardo Torres has submitted a letter of retirement amid an investigation into whether he violated city policies.

Torres has been with the department for nearly 35 years, 20 of which has been as chief.

In July, he was placed on paid administrative leavepending the results of an investigation into allegations levied by a female officer in the department.

According to a complaint by this officer, and obtained by 6 Investigates, those allegations include complaints of sexual harassment and racially-charged statements dating back to 2018.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Torres for comment but was unable to reach him.

Kingsville City Manager Mark McLaughlin told KRIS 6 News the city had hired an outside law firm to look into the allegations. The result of that investigation was expected this week, he said.

According to a city press release, Kingsville Police Commander Bradley Lile will act as Interim Police Chief while the city conducts a search for a new chief.

Lile has been leading the department since Torres was on paid administrate leave.

Torres's last day will be Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 5p.m. All city property in his possession will be returned by that time, according to a spokesperson for the city.

