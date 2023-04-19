Kingsville Noon Lions club hosts fundraiser to help community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kingsville Noon Lions Club is getting ready for its Ride on the Wild Side fundraiser.

R.J. Loera, President of the club, said last year they gave out about $1000 to 10 students who applied for the organization’s scholarship.

“And we will send the funds to that college. So that helps them in their first semester to help get them going, and that is what we are all about is making sure we can help the kids,” Loera said.

Mackenzie Everett attends Texas A&M University-College Station, but last year, she was a scholarship recipient. She said the money was helpful as she is studying to be a nurse practitioner.

“Personally, I was able to purchase my own textbooks, different types of supplies I needed for school and these organizations, like know we have to pay for them,” Everett said.

Everett said she volunteered her time with the Kingsville Noon Lions Club because of the dedication and leadership she saw from the organization to the local community.

“And I love that because it made me want to strive more for that involvement and helping out the community in any way,” Everett said.

Everett remembers when she applied for the scholarship, she had to write an essay about herself, then an interview process where she shared more about her college goals.

“And achieve so many academic goals and succeed in so many different ways and I feel like a University eventually provides these ways for you,” Everett said.

Everett has some advice for seniors in high school who are on the fence about applying to college and looking for scholarships.

“Have that strive to just try out different opportunities, and even if they don’t work, keep going. You know, you never know if they don’t work and believe in yourself and have that faith,” Everett said.

Loera said for seniors in the Kingsville area looking to apply for the Kingsville Noon Lions Club scholarship, the deadline is in May, and students interested can reach out to their school counselor.

April 22, the Kingsville Noon Lions Club will be hosting its 18th annual Ride on the Wild Side event.

The bike ride goes through Kings Ranch starting at 8:00 a.m. There’s a 10-mile ride, the second leg is a 20-mile ride, or there’s a 60-mile ride.

“It is a fantastic way for the family to spend the morning together. Nice easy ranch; there’s so much to see. The landscape is gorgeous,” Loera said.

Tickets are $50 per rider and $25 for kids, and the proceeds go towards scholarship programs and for their Lions camp, which caters to kids with disabilities.

