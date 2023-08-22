Kingsville, Kleberg County take action ahead of storm brewing in the Gulf

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Early projections of a storm building in the Gulf of Mexico showed it's path right over Kleberg County. So, the county and the City of kingsville have have taken action they want residents to be aware.

“We’ve sent out notices to our citizens making them aware of the current weather situation and what precautions they can and should be taking at this time,” Kingsville Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Juan Adame said.

Both Kleberg County and the City of Kingsville have moved to a level 3 readiness condition, which means all Kleberg County buildings will be closed on Tuesday.

County Judge Rudy Madrid also issued a voluntary evacuation for people in low lying areas of Riviera, Baffin Bay and Loyola Beach.

On top of that, Naval Air Station Kingsville has announced the base won’t open until 10 a.m. Tuesday and the RV park on base is closed until further notice.

"We're expecting rainfall three to five inches, possibility of a little more in certain areas and some wind. Right now, predicting about 40 to 50 mph wind," Adame said.

The City of Kingsville is also taking precautions, but Adame said they’ve not closed or canceled anything as of Monday evening.

“Everything is business as usual right now," he said. "Crews are out there picking up trash and those type of things. They’re also making sure all our storm drains are clear and that there’s no debris to obstruct any of that stuff.”

Adame suggested residents secure any loose property outside their homes or bring that stuff inside. He also said to stock up on a little bit of water and batteries as a precaution.

With the possibility of tornadoes, residents should adhere to precautions if they do here sirens, he said.

Texas A&M University - Kingsville posted on Facebook they will close all facilities from 8 a.m. To 5 p.m. Tuesday. The post said they will reevaluate at 1 p.m. for evening activities.

School districts in Kingsville made the early call to cancel classes on Tuesday, including Santa Gertrudis Academy, Kingsville Independent School District and Jubilee Kingsville.

Residents of Kingsville can follow the city website and Facebook page for more updates as the storm arrives.

