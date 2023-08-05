Kingsville Independent School District begins Bright Blue Days

KINGSVILLE — Summer is out and school is in for Kingsville ISD and Bright Blue Fridays may look a little different.

Gillett Middle School Principal Tanya Williams said students can catch up on their math or any subject they need help with and relax with some yoga or learn some music.

"It's an opportunity for our kids to not only get some academic intervention but they can also attend some innovation stations that they might not be able to attend during a normal school year," Williams said.

There are also some innovation stations that involve Adulting 101 where students learn about financial literacy and how to fill out applications.

Rebecca Perkins, a teacher at Gillett Middle School, said this will help with life skills.

"Four days was an interesting take, i was quite shocked when they told me they were going do it, but it was well worth it, the kids have really grown," Perkins said.

By learning life skills while strengthening student's educations, KISD officials hope to be a role model for other school districts wanting to go to a 4 day school week.

While this is not mandatory, school officials are hoping to increase student attendance with each Blue Friday, which usually happens the first two Fridays of the month.