Kingsville community honors fallen Border Patrol agent Javier Vega Jr. with new memorial

KINGSVILLE, Tx — “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”- John 15:13. That quote hits near and true to border patrol agents, law enforcement, family, and friends of fallen border patrol agent Javier Vega Jr.

On Friday morning, several gathered to honor the officer who was killed protecting his family ten years ago with a groundbreaking Memorial for the Fallen ceremony.

Vega is a name that will not be forgotten. He is a Marine Veteran. He was known as a runner, a jokester, and a family man. But more than that, he was a hero.

“He lost his life protecting the family that he loved. He died protecting and serving this great country of ours every day. Whether it was as a canine handler which he loved or at the checkpoint or on special assignment, he was that dedicated,” RGV Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez said.

Vega was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug 3, 2014, by two undocumented immigrants from Mexico near Santa Monica, Texas. Almost exactly ten years to the date, several gathered to share their appreciation of his sacrifice through prayer and patriotism.

“The turnout was amazing. You could really feel the emotion of not just the agents or his family, but that the community even has for agent Vega, all of the support. We are extremely appreciative of that. I think walking by it will give everyone that sense of pride to wear the uniform and sense of pride to accomplish the mission that we are here to do on a daily basis,” Vega’s 2008 classmate Christina Smallwood said.

And although the soon-to-be monument represents remembrance, it’s not the only feeling remembered from that day. Other emotions were also expressed.

“The people who took Harvey’s life will never see the light of day, but that’s not enough justice. So we will do what we can to forever memorialize your family name,” Union President Paul Perez said.

The names of Kingsville agents who fall in the line of duty will also be added to the memorial.

There is not a set date on construction for the monument, but it will stand the test of time. The memorial will continue to keep Vega’s legacy, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to protecting our nation alive and well even after we are all gone.

