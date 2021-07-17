Kingsville city pavilion dedicated to devoted community member

KINSVILLE, Texas — A special dedication ceremony took place on Saturday for a woman in Kingsville who has dedicated most of her life to helping others and the city.

A pavilion in the city was dedicated to Maggie Salinas for devoting 60 years of her life making the city of Kingsville better for it's residents. Maggie helped trail-blaze rich culture events in the city that have lasted throughout the years, and back in April, the Kingsville City Commission decided to name a pavilion after her.

"She is 87-years-old and she is still working on the Mother Julia project, Mother Julia was a nun here in Kingsville and she is two steps away from being a saint, she's been involved in everything," said Gloria Bigger Cantu - a friend of Maggie.

Maggie Salinas is the first Latina the city commission has ever voted for to have a facility named after her.