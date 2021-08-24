Watch
Kingsville city crews working on emergency water main repairs

Posted at 6:58 PM, Aug 24, 2021
KINGSVILLE, Texas — The city of Kingsville announced on Tuesday around 4:47 p.m. that crews would be working on an emergency water main repair at the intersection of E Ave B and N 9th St.

The areas along N 9th St. between E Ave C and E Ave A will be closed during the repairs and barricades have been placed.

The city said customers in the 500 blocks E Ave B and the 1100 block N 9th St. may possibly be without water during the repairs. They estimated the repair time and road closure to last approximately 6 hours.

