Kingsville begins $36 million drainage project to reduce flooding

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville is getting some much-needed flood protection thanks to the Texas General Land Office.

A groundbreaking held this morning marks the beginning of more than $36 million in drainage improvement projects across the city.

The site of today's ceremony is one of 14 locations across Kingsville that will receive improvements to help eliminate the threat of flooding.

Open drainage ditches will be replaced by an underground drainage system as part of the extensive project.

The city also received a $7 million grant from the GLO for sewage improvements.

Kingsville has historically experienced significant flooding during heavy rainfall, a problem these projects aim to solve.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!