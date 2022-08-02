Kingsville aims to clear animal shelter

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Several furry felines and canines in Kingsville are in need of a new home.

The Kingsville Animal Shelter is hoping more people come out and adopt the animals currently staying there. From Aug. 1 through 31, the shelter is holding the "Clear the Shelter" campaign to encourage people in the Coastal Bend to adopt.

Kingsville Health Director Emilio H. Garcia said their goal is for all the animals at the shelter to be adopted by responsible pet owners.

He said currently the shelter houses 39 dogs and even more cats, but they only have 32 kennels.

Garcia added that stray animals have become an issue in Kingsville.

"We do pick up a lot of stray dogs off our streets constantly," Garcia said. "So we're always getting calls about loose dogs, stray cats, stuff like that. So, if people can just become responsible pet owners, that would help us a lot."

Through the "Clear the Shelter" campaign, people adopting the animals are asked to sign a sterilization agreement, which states they will have their adopted pet spayed or neutered within 30 days of adoption.

In exchange, the Kingsville Animal Shelter will give them a rabies vaccine voucher and goodie bag with each adoption.

The adoption fee at the Kingsville Animal Shelter is $10. The "Clear the Shelter" Campaign will run through the end of the month.