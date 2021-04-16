K Space Contemporary and Esperanza de Tejas presents, Creating Hope with Art

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — K Space Contemporary, in partnership with Esperanza de Tejas will launch a new art education initiative called Creating Hope with Art on April 19. Creating Hope is an art education program to help people in the Coastal Bend heal from negative life events by learning to transform their emotions into artwork. Creating Hope focuses on ways to re-frame negative thoughts, promote gratitude, identify emotions, and practice mindfulness and self-care.

“This program is for kids who might not be able to receive this program otherwise," says Michelle Smythe, Executive Director of K Space. "So, we are offering this program free so people can benefit from the great things that art can do for your mental state.”

There is a limited number of Creating Hope workbooks and art supply kits which will be available at K Space Contemporary and through Esperanza de Tejas at area schools.

Creating Hope with Art is available free of charge - online or by using our Creating Hope workbook. K Space Instructors will begin presenting live lessons on Instagram @KSpaceArtLab Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m beginning April 19 and continuing through July. Selected recorded lessons will be available on Facebook at “K Space Contemporary Art Education.”

For those who do not have access to devices free workbooks will be available to pick up at K Space Contemporary.

Art kits will also be available for pickup Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 at K Space Contemporary.

