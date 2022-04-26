Jury hears from witnesses in punishment phase of the Brandon Portillo trial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jurors on Monday heard from witness testimony in the punishment phase of Brandon Portillo.

Portillo was convicted Friday on one count of intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer in the January 31, 2020, crash that killed Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum.

Portillo was also found guilty on two counts of intoxication assault of a peace officer for the injuries of former CCPD officer Michael Love and senior officer Kiyomi Muniz.

Muniz, who was visibly emotional said it was hard for her to watch the videos from the crash.

"I wanted to go and grab him (McCollum), but I couldn't. I didn't realize at the time that I myself was getting hit from the truck, too," Muniz said. "It made me feel like it should've been me and not him because at that time, I didn't have a daughter but he had a family at home."

Portillo's trial focused on what happened the day of the crash. Jurors and witnesses payed close attention to mainly video-based evidence from officers and dash cam video.

The punishment phase centered on Portillo's past run in with the law, allowing the jury to get a better picture of the man he is.

Portillo's first encounters with police came early; he was caught speeding at the age of 16.

Portillo was arrested for DWI on two occasions. Texas State Trooper Dila Hidalgo told jurors she conducted a traffic stop on Portillo back in 2019 that resulted in his arrest.

“I arrested him and charged with him with DWI," Hidalgo said.

Portillo was also arrested in July of 2015 for DWI, CCPD officer Alexandria Castro said.

Several CCPD officials took the stand to remember Officer McCollum. Other CCPD officers and Nueces County officials told the jury about their encounter with Portillo.

The jury will hear from several more witnesses Tuesday.

Portillo faces 15-99 years, or life, in prison.