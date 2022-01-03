Junior Livestock Horse Show proves dedication by exhibitors

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Despite recent cold weather, the 87th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show kicked off on Sunday with the horse show.

“My favorite part about the stock shows is probably getting out here and showing off how much I've progressed throughout the years with my horse and just getting to know him even more,” said 16-year-old Sydnie King, one of the exhibitors.

Participants from 9 to 18 years old entered the equestrian arena at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds to show off how they've raised their horses.

“It’s a little bit different than the market animals that you’ll see in the next few days that are the lambs and the pigs," said Sharee Weaver, superintendent of the horse show. "They only have those animals for a certain period of time. These kids that have these horses, they have them year round. Some of them have had these horses for many years."

King has been showing her horse for about eight years. Not only is caring for him hard work, she said competing has taught her life lessons.

“Patience probably because him, he’s really hard to work with," she said. "And my sister has helped me along the way because (he) used to be (her) horse.”

Along with learning patience it's been quality time spent with her horse that's helped her in competitions. She said every morning she'll head right out to the barn.

“I spend a lot of time with him, going to shows. Like small minor shows, major shows like Houston or San Antonio things like that," King said. "And it's really helped me get closer with him."

“I’m just really proud of all the hard work these kids have put into their projects to these horses," Weaver said. "I know it takes a lot of dedication. I have two little ones that are going to compete in a little while in the speed events. So, I know how much work it takes to go into this.”

